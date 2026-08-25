TypeAI Price (TYPE)
The live TypeAI (TYPE) price today is $ 0.02596589, with a 1.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current TYPE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.02596589 per TYPE.
TypeAI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 259,659, with a circulating supply of 10.00M TYPE. During the last 24 hours, TYPE traded between $ 0.02581793 (low) and $ 0.02667563 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.09, while the all-time low was $ 0.01676885.
In short-term performance, TYPE moved 0.00% in the last hour and +28.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 274.91.
The current Market Cap of TypeAI is $ 259.66K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 274.91. The circulating supply of TYPE is 10.00M, with a total supply of 10000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 259.66K.
0.00%
-1.70%
+28.39%
+28.39%
In 2040, the price of TypeAI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Type AI is an innovative Telegram bot designed to revolutionize interactions within the Ethereum blockchain. It simplifies DeFi transactions by allowing users to execute complex operations through straightforward text commands. Whether it’s swapping tokens, managing portfolios, or exploring new DeFi opportunities, Type AI handles it all efficiently. The platform uses advanced AI to interpret user queries, ensuring actions like staking, lending, or token transfers are done seamlessly. Emphasizing security, it securely encrypts all private keys, ensuring user data remains protected. With a revenue model based on transaction fees and partnerships, Type AI also incentivizes its community, distributing a significant portion of earnings to token holders. Bridging the gap between complex blockchain technology and everyday users, Type AI stands as a one-stop solution for easy, safe, and intuitive DeFi interactions
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What is TypeAI about?
Type AI is an innovative Telegram bot designed to simplify interactions within the Ethereum blockchain. It enables users to execute DeFi transactions through straightforward text commands, such as swapping tokens, managing portfolios, and exploring DeFi opportunities. The platform utilizes advanced AI to interpret user queries, facilitating seamless actions like staking, lending, and token transfers. Prioritizing security, Type AI encrypts all private keys to protect user data. Its revenue model includes transaction fees and partnerships, with a portion of earnings distributed to token holders. Type AI serves as a one-stop solution, bridging the gap between complex blockchain technology and everyday users for easy, safe, and intuitive DeFi interactions.
What is TypeAI's current price?
TypeAI trades at ₦35.2617688307355447884000, reflecting a price movement of -1.70% over the last 24 hours.
What is the market cap and rank of TYPE?
With a market cap of ₦352617824.10770286804000, TYPE is ranked #4247 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.
How much trading volume does TypeAI generate daily?
It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.
What is the circulating supply of TYPE?
There are 10000000.0 tokens circulating in the open market.
What is the 24-hour price range?
TypeAI fluctuated between ₦35.0608386366926819708000 and ₦36.2255982165153599828000, reflecting daily volatility.
How does TypeAI compare to its ATH?
Its all-time high is ₦5554.2342094843804000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.
What long-term fundamentals influence TYPE?
Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,Telegram Apps category, and development momentum on the -- network.
How does TYPE behave under different market conditions?
During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.
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