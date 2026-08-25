What is Twin Protocol about?

Create, train, and monetize your digital Twin. Register your Twin ID, create your avatar, and establish your profile. It's as easy as that... and best of all, it's free to do.

What makes Twin Protocol unique?

Begin training your AI Twin by answering questions, uploading data, audio files, podcasts, PDFs, etc. Earn TWIN tokens/points each time your Twin is accessed in the marketplace, enabling you to generate passive income.

What is the live price of Twin Protocol?

Twin Protocol is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is TWIN today?

The price volatility of TWIN within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for Twin Protocol?

The token fluctuated between ₦0E-15 (low) and ₦0E-15 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has TWIN generated?

In the last 24 hours, TWIN accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦135.03850747112892484000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for Twin Protocol?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does TWIN compare to other Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Agents tokens?

Within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Ethereum Ecosystem,AI Agents category, TWIN shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.