Tuzki Price Today

The live Tuzki (TUZKI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current TUZKI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TUZKI.

Tuzki currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 34,734, with a circulating supply of 408.49B TUZKI. During the last 24 hours, TUZKI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TUZKI moved -- in the last hour and +27.36% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Tuzki (TUZKI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 34.73K$ 34.73K $ 34.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 34.73K$ 34.73K $ 34.73K Circulation Supply 408.49B 408.49B 408.49B Total Supply 408,486,243,863.0 408,486,243,863.0 408,486,243,863.0

The current Market Cap of Tuzki is $ 34.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TUZKI is 408.49B, with a total supply of 408486243863.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 34.73K.