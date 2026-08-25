Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live TurboUSD Unstablecoin price today is 0 USD.₸USD market cap is 502,723 USD. Track real-time ₸USD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live TurboUSD Unstablecoin price today is 0 USD.₸USD market cap is 502,723 USD. Track real-time ₸USD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About ₸USD

₸USD Price Info

What is ₸USD

₸USD Whitepaper

₸USD Official Website

₸USD Tokenomics

₸USD Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

TurboUSD Unstablecoin Logo

TurboUSD Unstablecoin Price (₸USD)

Unlisted

1 ₸USD to USD Live Price:

$0.00000514
$0.00000514$0.00000514
+1.54%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
TurboUSD Unstablecoin (₸USD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:57:01 (UTC+8)

TurboUSD Unstablecoin Price Today

The live TurboUSD Unstablecoin (₸USD) price today is $ 0, with a 0.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current ₸USD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ₸USD.

TurboUSD Unstablecoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 502,723, with a circulating supply of 97.03B ₸USD. During the last 24 hours, ₸USD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ₸USD moved -0.53% in the last hour and +29.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

TurboUSD Unstablecoin (₸USD) Market Information

$ 502.72K
$ 502.72K$ 502.72K

--
----

$ 513.11K
$ 513.11K$ 513.11K

97.03B
97.03B 97.03B

99,036,512,820.55156
99,036,512,820.55156 99,036,512,820.55156

The current Market Cap of TurboUSD Unstablecoin is $ 502.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ₸USD is 97.03B, with a total supply of 99036512820.55156. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 513.11K.

TurboUSD Unstablecoin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.53%

+0.16%

+29.66%

+29.66%

Price Prediction for TurboUSD Unstablecoin

TurboUSD Unstablecoin (₸USD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of ₸USD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
TurboUSD Unstablecoin (₸USD) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of TurboUSD Unstablecoin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price TurboUSD Unstablecoin will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for ₸USD price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking TurboUSD Unstablecoin Price Prediction.

What is TurboUSD Unstablecoin (₸USD)

TurboUSD started as the world’s first Unstablecoin, created to reject currency debasement while benefiting from the growth and adoption of stablecoins. That was just the beginning. What followed was the expansion of an ecosystem that now exists both onchain and in real life, continuously growing as new pieces come together around a shared economic core.

₸USD acts as the connective layer across the entire system, linking narrative, physical products, cultural participation, and an Artificial Monetary Intelligence that actively interacts with both internal dynamics and real world conditions.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

TurboUSD Unstablecoin (₸USD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

AI AgentsArtificial Intelligence (AI)Base Ecosystem

About TurboUSD Unstablecoin

What is the current price of TurboUSD Unstablecoin?

Trading at ₦, TurboUSD Unstablecoin has shown a price movement of 0.15% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact ₸USD's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 97031765619.22508 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of TurboUSD Unstablecoin?

Its market capitalization is ₦682699580.56103084788000, ranking #3530 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

₸USD recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does TurboUSD Unstablecoin fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Base Meme,Clanker Ecosystem,Base Native,Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed category?

As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Base Meme,Clanker Ecosystem,Base Native,Moltbook and Openclaw-Themed token, ₸USD competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TurboUSD Unstablecoin

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:57:01 (UTC+8)

TurboUSD Unstablecoin (₸USD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about TurboUSD Unstablecoin

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1320
$0.1320$0.1320

+340.00%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.8781
$1.8781$1.8781

+1,778.10%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.006895
$0.006895$0.006895

-7.96%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7354
$0.7354$0.7354

+99.29%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.4015
$3.4015$3.4015

-14.96%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.8781
$1.8781$1.8781

+1,778.10%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1320
$0.1320$0.1320

+340.00%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.073990
$0.073990$0.073990

+99.82%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7354
$0.7354$0.7354

+99.29%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.089998
$0.089998$0.089998

+17.08%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage