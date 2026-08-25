TUCKER CARLSON Price Today

The live TUCKER CARLSON (TUCKER) price today is $ 0, with a 0.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current TUCKER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TUCKER.

TUCKER CARLSON currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 93,637, with a circulating supply of 100.00B TUCKER. During the last 24 hours, TUCKER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TUCKER moved +0.29% in the last hour and +54.12% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

TUCKER CARLSON (TUCKER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 93.64K$ 93.64K $ 93.64K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 93.64K$ 93.64K $ 93.64K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998 99,999,999,999.99998

The current Market Cap of TUCKER CARLSON is $ 93.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TUCKER is 100.00B, with a total supply of 99999999999.99998. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 93.64K.