What is Tsotchke about?

Decentralized Science (DeSci) aims to fix the broken incentives in research with tokens + community. TSOTCHKE is a movement that could become the hub for quantum mechanics which is the next frontier of physics.

What makes Tsotchke unique?

DeSci flips the traditional scientific community by using tokenization for coordination, unlike the current system which is driven by outdated incentives.

What's the history of Tsotchke?

The scientific community is somehow fragmented yet centralized (due to gatekeeping) while being driven by outdated incentives: - Publishing is controlled by a few, keeping knowledge locked away. - Collaboration is fragmented, stuck in academic silos. - How can we expect breakthroughs when the system actively discourages them?

What can Tsotchke be used for?

DeSci flips this. It’s science powered by coordination through tokenization.

What is Tsotchke's current price?

Tsotchke trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 3.89% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of TSOTCHKE?

With a market cap of ₦251590513.64795201340000, TSOTCHKE is ranked #4679 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Tsotchke generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of TSOTCHKE?

There are 999842815.860129 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Tsotchke fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Tsotchke compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦77.54607238733168068000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence TSOTCHKE?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does TSOTCHKE behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.