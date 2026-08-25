TruthFi Price (TRUTHFI)
The live TruthFi (TRUTHFI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRUTHFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRUTHFI.
TruthFi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 12,412.28, with a circulating supply of 999.93M TRUTHFI. During the last 24 hours, TRUTHFI traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00200181, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, TRUTHFI moved -- in the last hour and +24.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of TruthFi is $ 12.41K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRUTHFI is 999.93M, with a total supply of 999928607.12. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.41K.
--
0.00%
+24.48%
+24.48%
In 2040, the price of TruthFi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
TruthFi is a community-driven meme coin launched on November 21, 2024, with the community takeover happening on November 23, 2024, after the original developers abandoned the project. The initiative is a 'community takeover,' where crypto enthusiasts have stepped in to revive and redefine its purpose. It draws inspiration from a trademark registered by Trump Media & Technology Group, originally intended for crypto payments, sparking curiosity and engagement within the crypto space.
TruthFi operates as a meme coin, aiming to foster a sense of collaboration, experimentation, and fun among its supporters. By leveraging the community’s collective creativity and resources, it seeks to build an ecosystem driven by shared ideas and inclusivity rather than traditional top-down development models.
As a project grounded in its origins as a trademark associated with Trump Media, TruthFi carries a cultural and satirical edge, positioning itself as both a commentary on the intersection of politics and cryptocurrency and a unique addition to the meme coin landscape.
The coin’s future is shaped by its active community, which continues to explore potential applications, utility, and growth opportunities. TruthFi exemplifies the power of decentralized collaboration in shaping innovative and unconventional cryptocurrency projects.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is TruthFi about?
TruthFi is a community-driven meme coin launched on November 21, 2024. The project experienced a community takeover on November 23, 2024, after the original developers abandoned it. This initiative, led by crypto enthusiasts, aims to revive and redefine the coin's purpose. TruthFi draws inspiration from a trademark registered by Trump Media & Technology Group, which was initially intended for crypto payments, generating curiosity and engagement within the crypto community.
What makes TruthFi unique?
TruthFi stands out as a meme coin that emphasizes collaboration, experimentation, and fun. By harnessing the community's creativity and resources, it strives to create an inclusive ecosystem driven by shared ideas, contrasting traditional top-down development models. Rooted in its origins as a trademark associated with Trump Media, TruthFi carries a cultural and satirical edge, serving as both a commentary on the politics-cryptocurrency intersection and a distinctive addition to the meme coin landscape.
What's the history of TruthFi?
TruthFi was launched on November 21, 2024, but was abandoned by its original developers shortly after. The community took over on November 23, 2024, reviving the project and redefining its purpose. The initiative draws inspiration from a trademark registered by Trump Media & Technology Group, originally intended for crypto payments.
What's next for TruthFi?
TruthFi's future is being shaped by its active community, which continues to explore potential applications, utility, and growth opportunities. The project exemplifies the power of decentralized collaboration in shaping innovative and unconventional cryptocurrency initiatives.
What can TruthFi be used for?
TruthFi primarily functions as a meme coin, fostering collaboration, experimentation, and fun among its supporters. It aims to build an ecosystem driven by shared ideas and inclusivity, leveraging the community's collective creativity and resources.
What is the real-time price of TruthFi today?
The live price of TruthFi stands at ₦, moving 0.0% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for TRUTHFI?
TRUTHFI has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is TruthFi showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is TRUTHFI currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests TRUTHFI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of TruthFi?
With a market cap of ₦16855919.3627625391568000, TruthFi is ranked #7944, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has TRUTHFI seen recently?
The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does TruthFi compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₦2.7184649346914248236000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence TRUTHFI's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (999928607.12 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.