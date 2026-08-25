What is TruthFi about?

TruthFi is a community-driven meme coin launched on November 21, 2024. The project experienced a community takeover on November 23, 2024, after the original developers abandoned it. This initiative, led by crypto enthusiasts, aims to revive and redefine the coin's purpose. TruthFi draws inspiration from a trademark registered by Trump Media & Technology Group, which was initially intended for crypto payments, generating curiosity and engagement within the crypto community.

What makes TruthFi unique?

TruthFi stands out as a meme coin that emphasizes collaboration, experimentation, and fun. By harnessing the community's creativity and resources, it strives to create an inclusive ecosystem driven by shared ideas, contrasting traditional top-down development models. Rooted in its origins as a trademark associated with Trump Media, TruthFi carries a cultural and satirical edge, serving as both a commentary on the politics-cryptocurrency intersection and a distinctive addition to the meme coin landscape.

What's the history of TruthFi?

TruthFi was launched on November 21, 2024, but was abandoned by its original developers shortly after. The community took over on November 23, 2024, reviving the project and redefining its purpose. The initiative draws inspiration from a trademark registered by Trump Media & Technology Group, originally intended for crypto payments.

What's next for TruthFi?

TruthFi's future is being shaped by its active community, which continues to explore potential applications, utility, and growth opportunities. The project exemplifies the power of decentralized collaboration in shaping innovative and unconventional cryptocurrency initiatives.

What can TruthFi be used for?

TruthFi primarily functions as a meme coin, fostering collaboration, experimentation, and fun among its supporters. It aims to build an ecosystem driven by shared ideas and inclusivity, leveraging the community's collective creativity and resources.

What is the real-time price of TruthFi today?

The live price of TruthFi stands at ₦, moving 0.0% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for TRUTHFI?

TRUTHFI has traded between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is TruthFi showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is TRUTHFI currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests TRUTHFI is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of TruthFi?

With a market cap of ₦16855919.3627625391568000, TruthFi is ranked #7944, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has TRUTHFI seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does TruthFi compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦2.7184649346914248236000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence TRUTHFI's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999928607.12 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.