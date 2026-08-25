What is trustInWeb3 about?

trustInWeb3 (t3) is an AI-backed under-collateralized lending protocol designed to enhance capital efficiency in decentralized finance. It addresses the limitations of traditional DeFi lending, which often requires over-collateralization, by introducing an AI agent as a trusted intermediary. This innovative approach integrates advanced risk management, modern portfolio theory, and statistical modeling to enable lower collateral requirements while maintaining robust risk control. As a result, trustInWeb3 makes DeFi lending more accessible and efficient for a broader range of participants.

What is the current live price of trustInWeb3?

trustInWeb3 is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the T3AI market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is trustInWeb3's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7326, supported by a market capitalization of ₦28216596.18696001368000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 989453402.619006 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence trustInWeb3's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.