TrustFi Network Price Today

The live TrustFi Network (TFI) price today is $ 0.0024906, with a 1.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current TFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0024906 per TFI.

TrustFi Network currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 245,952, with a circulating supply of 98.75M TFI. During the last 24 hours, TFI traded between $ 0.00247624 (low) and $ 0.0025469 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.523648, while the all-time low was $ 0.00208477.

In short-term performance, TFI moved -0.04% in the last hour and +14.21% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 253.95.

TrustFi Network (TFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 245.95K$ 245.95K $ 245.95K Volume (24H) $ 253.95$ 253.95 $ 253.95 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 249.05K$ 249.05K $ 249.05K Circulation Supply 98.75M 98.75M 98.75M Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TrustFi Network is $ 245.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 253.95. The circulating supply of TFI is 98.75M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 249.05K.