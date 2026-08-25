TRUST AI Price Today

The live TRUST AI (TRT) price today is $ 0.00821934, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00821934 per TRT.

TRUST AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 31,233, with a circulating supply of 3.80M TRT. During the last 24 hours, TRT traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 11.0, while the all-time low was $ 0.00549519.

In short-term performance, TRT moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 74.05.

TRUST AI (TRT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.23K$ 31.23K $ 31.23K Volume (24H) $ 74.05$ 74.05 $ 74.05 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 172.61K$ 172.61K $ 172.61K Circulation Supply 3.80M 3.80M 3.80M Total Supply 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0 21,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TRUST AI is $ 31.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.05. The circulating supply of TRT is 3.80M, with a total supply of 21000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 172.61K.