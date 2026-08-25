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The live Trump Official Dance Move price today is 0 USD.SHIMMY market cap is 13,134.05 USD. Track real-time SHIMMY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Trump Official Dance Move price today is 0 USD.SHIMMY market cap is 13,134.05 USD. Track real-time SHIMMY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Trump Official Dance Move Logo

Trump Official Dance Move Price (SHIMMY)

Unlisted

1 SHIMMY to USD Live Price:

$0.00001315
$0.00001315$0.00001315
+3.74%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:53:25 (UTC+8)

Trump Official Dance Move Price Today

The live Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY) price today is $ 0, with a 3.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIMMY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIMMY.

Trump Official Dance Move currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,134.05, with a circulating supply of 998.47M SHIMMY. During the last 24 hours, SHIMMY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00455359, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIMMY moved -- in the last hour and +29.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY) Market Information

$ 13.13K
$ 13.13K$ 13.13K

--
----

$ 13.13K
$ 13.13K$ 13.13K

998.47M
998.47M 998.47M

998,465,849.436108
998,465,849.436108 998,465,849.436108

The current Market Cap of Trump Official Dance Move is $ 13.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIMMY is 998.47M, with a total supply of 998465849.436108. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.13K.

Trump Official Dance Move Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00455359
$ 0.00455359$ 0.00455359

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

+3.23%

+29.09%

+29.09%

Price Prediction for Trump Official Dance Move

Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHIMMY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Trump Official Dance Move could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Trump Official Dance Move will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SHIMMY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Trump Official Dance Move Price Prediction.

What is Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY)

SHIMMY is a meme token launched off of pump.fun, the token is inspired by the signature dance move of the President of the United States Donald Trump. The project is community owned and managed with memetic content being produced to celebrate the virality of the dance move following Trump's re-election. The token has purpose or function and there is no intention of building any further utility besides memes.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY) Resource

Official Website

Category :

MemeParody MemePump.fun Ecosystem

About Trump Official Dance Move

About Trump Official Dance Move SHIMMY is a meme token launched on pump.fun, inspired by the signature dance move of former US President Donald Trump. The project is community-owned and managed, producing memetic content to celebrate the dance move's virality following Trump's re-election. The token has no inherent purpose or function, with no intention of building further utility beyond its meme status.

What is Trump Official Dance Move's current price?

Trump Official Dance Move trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of 3.22% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of SHIMMY?

With a market cap of ₦17836085.5303369991180000, SHIMMY is ranked #7960 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Trump Official Dance Move generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of SHIMMY?

There are 998465849.436108 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Trump Official Dance Move fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Trump Official Dance Move compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦6.1837910400894816004000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence SHIMMY?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Parody Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does SHIMMY behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Trump Official Dance Move

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:53:25 (UTC+8)

Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
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