Trump Official Dance Move Price Today

The live Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY) price today is $ 0, with a 3.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIMMY to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIMMY.

Trump Official Dance Move currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,134.05, with a circulating supply of 998.47M SHIMMY. During the last 24 hours, SHIMMY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00455359, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIMMY moved -- in the last hour and +29.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Trump Official Dance Move (SHIMMY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.13K$ 13.13K $ 13.13K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.13K$ 13.13K $ 13.13K Circulation Supply 998.47M 998.47M 998.47M Total Supply 998,465,849.436108 998,465,849.436108 998,465,849.436108

The current Market Cap of Trump Official Dance Move is $ 13.13K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIMMY is 998.47M, with a total supply of 998465849.436108. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.13K.