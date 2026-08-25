Trump Derangement Syndrome Price Today

The live Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) price today is $ 0, with a 2.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current TDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TDS.

Trump Derangement Syndrome currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 39,956, with a circulating supply of 999.90M TDS. During the last 24 hours, TDS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03116197, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TDS moved +1.48% in the last hour and +20.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 39.96K$ 39.96K $ 39.96K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 39.96K$ 39.96K $ 39.96K Circulation Supply 999.90M 999.90M 999.90M Total Supply 999,903,120.197202 999,903,120.197202 999,903,120.197202

The current Market Cap of Trump Derangement Syndrome is $ 39.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TDS is 999.90M, with a total supply of 999903120.197202. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 39.96K.