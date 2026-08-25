What is TruFin Staked NEAR about?

The TruFin Protocol develops institutional-grade Web3 primitives, serving as foundational building blocks for complex digital asset strategies to reduce risk, generate rewards, and operate securely on-chain. TruFin’s third product, TruStake NEAR, is an NEAR staking vault designed to provide access to NEAR liquid staking on the NEAR network. When users deposit NEAR into the TruStake vault, they receive TruNEAR, a fungible asset standard similar to NEAR, offering the same basic functionality. The TruNEAR tokens are minted based on the exchange rate at the time of staking. As NEAR staking rewards accrue, the value of TruNEAR increases relative to NEAR.

What makes TruFin Staked NEAR unique?

TruFin’s dApp allows users to stake their NEAR, minting a new liquid token called TruNEAR. The platform automatically restakes rewards, enhancing the APY through the compounding effect.

What is the live price of TruFin Staked NEAR?

TruFin Staked NEAR is trading at ₦2946.8675390173852000, showing a price movement of -4.79% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is TRUNEAR today?

The price volatility of TRUNEAR within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for TruFin Staked NEAR?

The token fluctuated between ₦2919.7074695333540000 (low) and ₦3150.5680601476192000 (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has TRUNEAR generated?

In the last 24 hours, TRUNEAR accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦5106.0930629978656000, and the all-time low is ₦1297.96885661405743552000. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for TruFin Staked NEAR?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does TRUNEAR compare to other Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Near Protocol Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Tokens tokens?

Within the Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Near Protocol Ecosystem,Liquid Staking Tokens category, TRUNEAR shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.