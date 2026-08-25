TruFin Staked INJ Price Today

The live TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) price today is $ 5.92, with a 1.91% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRUINJ to USD conversion rate is $ 5.92 per TRUINJ.

TruFin Staked INJ currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 744,600, with a circulating supply of 125.69K TRUINJ. During the last 24 hours, TRUINJ traded between $ 5.57 (low) and $ 5.99 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 16.29, while the all-time low was $ 2.7.

In short-term performance, TRUINJ moved -- in the last hour and +26.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.66.

TruFin Staked INJ (TRUINJ) Market Information

Market Cap $ 744.60K$ 744.60K $ 744.60K Volume (24H) $ 1.66$ 1.66 $ 1.66 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 744.60K$ 744.60K $ 744.60K Circulation Supply 125.69K 125.69K 125.69K Total Supply 125,690.8492280129 125,690.8492280129 125,690.8492280129

The current Market Cap of TruFin Staked INJ is $ 744.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.66. The circulating supply of TRUINJ is 125.69K, with a total supply of 125690.8492280129. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 744.60K.