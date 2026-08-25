TruBadger Price Today

The live TruBadger (TRUBGR) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRUBGR to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRUBGR.

TruBadger currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 26,314, with a circulating supply of 344.35T TRUBGR. During the last 24 hours, TRUBGR traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TRUBGR moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

TruBadger (TRUBGR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 26.31K$ 26.31K $ 26.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 76.42K$ 76.42K $ 76.42K Circulation Supply 344.35T 344.35T 344.35T Total Supply 1.0e+15 1.0e+15 1.0e+15

The current Market Cap of TruBadger is $ 26.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRUBGR is 344.35T, with a total supply of 1.0e+15. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.42K.