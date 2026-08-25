About TROPPY This is a community-driven project with aims on a Pepe/Brett-like experience. TROPPY empowers the Blue Frog Narrative along with $Brett, $Groggo, and $BeBe, and also gives a balance to the Matt Furie frogs, making it even with 4 blue frogs and 4 green frogs from the books by Matt Furie. TROPPY and ACID TOAD are the trippy blue and green pair from the book, and they add a sense of astonishment when you see them; they are very eye-catching, which was one of the reasons to create this cool frog meme.

What is the real-time price of TROPPY today?

The live price of TROPPY stands at ₦, moving 0.96% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for TROPPY?

TROPPY has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is TROPPY showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is TROPPY currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests TROPPY is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of TROPPY?

With a market cap of ₦51435739.58885828656000, TROPPY is ranked #6667, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has TROPPY seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does TROPPY compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence TROPPY's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (420689999999.9999 tokens), category performance within Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem,Frog-Themed, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.