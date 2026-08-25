About TROLLI CTO $TROLLICTO is a community-owned token created after 6ix9ine scammed his fans with his original coin. It is fully audited and doxxed/KYC'd, allowing investors to invest with confidence and without the risk of falling victim to another rugpull or scam.

What makes TROLLI CTO unique We are the only official TROLLI token, and investors should not trust any other links or sites.

What's next for TROLLI CTO The community aims to increase the token's value and make back

What was lost, with a 0/0 Buy/Sell Tax.

What is the current market price of TROLLI CTO?

TROLLI CTO is valued at ₦, moving 3.70% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does TROLLICTO have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of TROLLICTO. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is TROLLI CTO on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of TROLLICTO?

The circulating supply stands at 918997318.534976, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for TROLLI CTO?

TROLLI CTO generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does TROLLICTO perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, TROLLICTO's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.