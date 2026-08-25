What is the current price of TriviAgent by Virtuals?

TriviAgent by Virtuals is trading at ₦, experiencing a price movement of -6.18% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of TriviAgent by Virtuals is ₦6.5725602746839041972000, while the ATL is ₦. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of TRIVI today?

The market capitalization sits at ₦37406205.69688197020000, placing the asset at rank #7136 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is TriviAgent by Virtuals's market participation?

The asset has generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with TRIVI.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 946013720.5026752 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does TriviAgent by Virtuals fall under?

TriviAgent by Virtuals is part of the Gaming (GameFi),Base Ecosystem,On-chain Gaming,Gaming Utility Token,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact TRIVI's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables TRIVI to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.