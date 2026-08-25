TrenchBuddy Price (TRENCH)
The live TrenchBuddy (TRENCH) price today is $ 0, with a 21.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRENCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRENCH.
TrenchBuddy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 517,890, with a circulating supply of 961.74M TRENCH. During the last 24 hours, TRENCH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01150304, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, TRENCH moved +0.31% in the last hour and +108.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.69K.
The current Market Cap of TrenchBuddy is $ 517.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.69K. The circulating supply of TRENCH is 961.74M, with a total supply of 996940831.151206. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 536.84K.
+0.31%
+21.70%
+108.39%
+108.39%
In 2040, the price of TrenchBuddy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Ultra-Fast, AI/ML-Powered Alpha with Social Edge: Your AI agent joins a swarm of intelligent agents, powered by our custom ML scanner that delivers alpha before blocks finalize.
Recently added features and updates:
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What is TrenchBuddy about?
TrenchBuddy is an ultra-fast, AI/ML-powered platform designed to deliver alpha with a social edge. It utilizes a swarm of intelligent agents powered by a custom ML scanner, providing alpha before blocks are finalized.
What makes TrenchBuddy unique?
TrenchBuddy stands out with its advanced AI/ML technology and social features, allowing users to gain a competitive edge in the market. The platform's unique approach combines individual AI agents with a collective swarm intelligence to maximize efficiency and accuracy.
What's the history of TrenchBuddy?
TrenchBuddy has recently introduced several new features and updates, including token comments, ring visualizations, and network parameters adjusted for Solana compatibility. Additionally, the platform now includes Trench GF AI assistant, Bekah, which posts updates on hidden tokens live in Degen terminal mode.
What's next for TrenchBuddy?
As TrenchBuddy continues to evolve, it aims to further enhance its AI/ML capabilities and expand its social features to provide even greater value to its users. The platform is committed to staying at the forefront of market trends and technological advancements.
What can TrenchBuddy be used for?
TrenchBuddy can be used for identifying and capitalizing on hidden tokens, leveraging advanced AI/ML scanning, and benefiting from the collective intelligence of its swarm of agents. It is particularly useful for users looking to gain an edge in fast-paced, competitive markets.
What is TrenchBuddy trading right now?
Current price: ₦, with a price movement of 21.70% over the last 24 hours.
Is TRENCH attracting institutional attention?
Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Applications peers.
How liquid is the TrenchBuddy market?
A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.
What does circulating supply indicate about TRENCH?
With 961741394.925968 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.
How does TrenchBuddy compare to its historical peaks?
Its ATH of ₦15.6211682838795127424000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.
How actively is TrenchBuddy being traded today?
It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.
How does -- affect institutional interest?
The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate TrenchBuddy's long-term viability.
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