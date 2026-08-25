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The live TrenchBuddy price today is 0 USD.TRENCH market cap is 517,890 USD. Track real-time TRENCH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live TrenchBuddy price today is 0 USD.TRENCH market cap is 517,890 USD. Track real-time TRENCH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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TrenchBuddy Price (TRENCH)

Unlisted

1 TRENCH to USD Live Price:

$0.00053886
$0.00053886$0.00053886
+0.21%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
TrenchBuddy (TRENCH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:50:50 (UTC+8)

TrenchBuddy Price Today

The live TrenchBuddy (TRENCH) price today is $ 0, with a 21.70% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRENCH to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRENCH.

TrenchBuddy currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 517,890, with a circulating supply of 961.74M TRENCH. During the last 24 hours, TRENCH traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01150304, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TRENCH moved +0.31% in the last hour and +108.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.69K.

TrenchBuddy (TRENCH) Market Information

$ 517.89K
$ 517.89K$ 517.89K

$ 4.69K
$ 4.69K$ 4.69K

$ 536.84K
$ 536.84K$ 536.84K

961.74M
961.74M 961.74M

996,940,831.151206
996,940,831.151206 996,940,831.151206

The current Market Cap of TrenchBuddy is $ 517.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.69K. The circulating supply of TRENCH is 961.74M, with a total supply of 996940831.151206. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 536.84K.

TrenchBuddy Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01150304
$ 0.01150304$ 0.01150304

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.31%

+21.70%

+108.39%

+108.39%

Price Prediction for TrenchBuddy

TrenchBuddy (TRENCH) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TRENCH in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
TrenchBuddy (TRENCH) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of TrenchBuddy could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price TrenchBuddy will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TRENCH price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking TrenchBuddy Price Prediction.

What is TrenchBuddy (TRENCH)

Ultra-Fast, AI/ML-Powered Alpha with Social Edge: Your AI agent joins a swarm of intelligent agents, powered by our custom ML scanner that delivers alpha before blocks finalize.

Recently added features and updates:

  • Token comments and ring visualizations.
  • Network parameters adjusted for Solana compatibility.
  • Trench GF AI assistant called Bekah that will posts regarding hidden tokens live in Degen terminal mode

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

TrenchBuddy (TRENCH) Resource

Official Website

Category :

AI ApplicationsAnalyticsArtificial Intelligence (AI)

About TrenchBuddy

What is TrenchBuddy about?

TrenchBuddy is an ultra-fast, AI/ML-powered platform designed to deliver alpha with a social edge. It utilizes a swarm of intelligent agents powered by a custom ML scanner, providing alpha before blocks are finalized.

What makes TrenchBuddy unique?

TrenchBuddy stands out with its advanced AI/ML technology and social features, allowing users to gain a competitive edge in the market. The platform's unique approach combines individual AI agents with a collective swarm intelligence to maximize efficiency and accuracy.

What's the history of TrenchBuddy?

TrenchBuddy has recently introduced several new features and updates, including token comments, ring visualizations, and network parameters adjusted for Solana compatibility. Additionally, the platform now includes Trench GF AI assistant, Bekah, which posts updates on hidden tokens live in Degen terminal mode.

What's next for TrenchBuddy?

As TrenchBuddy continues to evolve, it aims to further enhance its AI/ML capabilities and expand its social features to provide even greater value to its users. The platform is committed to staying at the forefront of market trends and technological advancements.

What can TrenchBuddy be used for?

TrenchBuddy can be used for identifying and capitalizing on hidden tokens, leveraging advanced AI/ML scanning, and benefiting from the collective intelligence of its swarm of agents. It is particularly useful for users looking to gain an edge in fast-paced, competitive markets.

What is TrenchBuddy trading right now?

Current price: ₦, with a price movement of 21.70% over the last 24 hours.

Is TRENCH attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₦--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its Artificial Intelligence (AI),Analytics,Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem,AI Applications peers.

How liquid is the TrenchBuddy market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about TRENCH?

With 961741394.925968 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does TrenchBuddy compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₦15.6211682838795127424000 and ATL of ₦ provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is TrenchBuddy being traded today?

It recorded ₦-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate TrenchBuddy's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TrenchBuddy

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:50:50 (UTC+8)

TrenchBuddy (TRENCH) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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