Tree Stuck in Cat Price (TREEINCAT)
The live Tree Stuck in Cat (TREEINCAT) price today is $ 0, with a 1.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current TREEINCAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TREEINCAT.
Tree Stuck in Cat currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 47,235, with a circulating supply of 986.04M TREEINCAT. During the last 24 hours, TREEINCAT traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00197193, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, TREEINCAT moved +0.72% in the last hour and +23.15% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Tree Stuck in Cat is $ 47.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TREEINCAT is 986.04M, with a total supply of 986042780.8067485. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.24K.
+0.72%
+1.97%
+23.15%
+23.15%
In 2040, the price of Tree Stuck in Cat could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
A playful paradox in a universe where trees get stuck in cats. Innovation meets imagination presented in the form of games, art, music and AI.
This bizarre fusion of nature and chaos turns expectations upside down, capturing the essence of the Animal Plant meta before it was even a trend. It’s a movement driven by humor, philosophy, and sheer absurdity, where confusion meets creativity. With a passionate community fueling stunning art, music, and games, TREEINCAT isn’t just a meme, it’s an experience redefining what crypto projects can be.
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What is Tree Stuck in Cat about?
A playful paradox in a universe where trees get stuck in cats. Innovation meets imagination presented in the form of games, art, music, and AI.
What makes Tree Stuck in Cat unique?
This bizarre fusion of nature and chaos turns expectations upside down, capturing the essence of the Animal Plant meta before it was even a trend. It’s a movement driven by humor, philosophy, and sheer absurdity, where confusion meets creativity.
What's the history of Tree Stuck in Cat?
With a passionate community fueling stunning art, music, and games, TREEINCAT isn’t just a meme, it’s an experience redefining
What crypto projects can be.
What is the real-time price of Tree Stuck in Cat today?
The live price of Tree Stuck in Cat stands at ₦, moving 1.96% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for TREEINCAT?
TREEINCAT has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is Tree Stuck in Cat showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is TREEINCAT currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests TREEINCAT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of Tree Stuck in Cat?
With a market cap of ₦64145294.10391068660000, Tree Stuck in Cat is ranked #6465, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has TREEINCAT seen recently?
The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does Tree Stuck in Cat compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₦2.6778877908822822108000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence TREEINCAT's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (986042780.8067485 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Moonshot Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
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