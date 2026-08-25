What is Tree Stuck in Cat about?

A playful paradox in a universe where trees get stuck in cats. Innovation meets imagination presented in the form of games, art, music, and AI.

What makes Tree Stuck in Cat unique?

This bizarre fusion of nature and chaos turns expectations upside down, capturing the essence of the Animal Plant meta before it was even a trend. It’s a movement driven by humor, philosophy, and sheer absurdity, where confusion meets creativity.

What's the history of Tree Stuck in Cat?

With a passionate community fueling stunning art, music, and games, TREEINCAT isn’t just a meme, it’s an experience redefining

What crypto projects can be.

What is the real-time price of Tree Stuck in Cat today?

The live price of Tree Stuck in Cat stands at ₦, moving 1.96% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for TREEINCAT?

TREEINCAT has traded between ₦ and ₦, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Tree Stuck in Cat showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is TREEINCAT currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests TREEINCAT is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Tree Stuck in Cat?

With a market cap of ₦64145294.10391068660000, Tree Stuck in Cat is ranked #6465, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has TREEINCAT seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Tree Stuck in Cat compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦2.6778877908822822108000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence TREEINCAT's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (986042780.8067485 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Cat-Themed,Moonshot Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.