What is TRDGtoken about?

TRDGtoken, inspired by the toughest animal in the universe, represents a project that symbolizes resilience in the face of market fluctuations. It is designed to be a treasure that can resurface after extreme situations, embodying the concept of Cryptobiosis. The community is known as Extremophiles, reflecting their ability to thrive in challenging conditions.

What makes TRDGtoken unique?

TRDGtoken operates on multiple networks including BSC, ETH, and FEGex, enhancing its accessibility and reach. It incorporates a 5% tax mechanism, where 2.5% of every transaction is rewarded to holders, and the remaining 2.5% is sent to a burn wallet, ensuring a deflationary supply. This unique structure rewards holders while maintaining scarcity.

What's the history of TRDGtoken?

TRDGtoken was inspired by tardigrades, known as the strongest living creatures in the universe. The project's foundation is built on the idea that holders should be rewarded and protected, much like how tardigrades survive extreme conditions. This inspiration led to the creation of a token designed to withstand market volatility and reward its community.

What's next for TRDGtoken?

As the project continues to evolve, TRDGtoken aims to further solidify its presence across multiple blockchain networks and expand its utility within the crypto ecosystem. The focus remains on rewarding holders and maintaining the token's value through strategic burns and community engagement.

What can TRDGtoken be used for?

TRDGtoken serves as a Community Reward Token, primarily used for transactions across its supported networks. It rewards holders with a portion of each transaction, encouraging long-term holding and community participation. Additionally, the token's deflationary mechanism through burns aims to increase its value over time.

What is the live price of TRDGtoken?

The current valuation sits at ₦, showing a price movement of 199.80% over the last 24 hours.

How does market sentiment affect TRDG?

Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.

What is TRDGtoken's market cap and global rank?

With a market capitalization of ₦110348646.30667036248000, TRDGtoken stands at rank #5770, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.

What is the recent trading activity like?

TRDG recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.

How volatile is TRDG today?

The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.

What is today's 24h trading range?

It moved between ₦ and ₦, indicating the intraday price strength.

What long-term factors influence TRDGtoken?

Factors include circulating supply (3.1694795204598456e+16 tokens), adoption trends within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.