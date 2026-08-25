TRDGtoken Price (TRDG)
The live TRDGtoken (TRDG) price today is $ 0, with a 199.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRDG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRDG.
TRDGtoken currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 81,258, with a circulating supply of 31,694.80T TRDG. During the last 24 hours, TRDG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, TRDG moved +68.79% in the last hour and -31.73% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of TRDGtoken is $ 81.26K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRDG is 31,694.80T, with a total supply of 1.0e+17. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 256.38K.
+68.79%
+199.80%
-31.73%
-31.73%
In 2040, the price of TRDGtoken could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
$TRDG is a project that started off as an inspiration to find the toughest animal in the universe. This was because we believed that in the future when there were market fluctuations our bodies would enter a state of Cryptobiosis. This was meaningful to everyone holding $TRDG, a treasure that would always be able to resurface after any signs of unhabitual life in an extreme situation. This is also why we are known as Extremophiles!
$TRDG Community Reward Token is Listed on BSC, ETH, & FEGex Networks.
$TRDG has a 5% tax which rewards holders 2.5% of every transaction and sends 2.5% to a burn wallet that can never be accessed.
Tardigrades are the Strongest Living Creatures in the Universe!
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What is TRDGtoken about?
TRDGtoken, inspired by the toughest animal in the universe, represents a project that symbolizes resilience in the face of market fluctuations. It is designed to be a treasure that can resurface after extreme situations, embodying the concept of Cryptobiosis. The community is known as Extremophiles, reflecting their ability to thrive in challenging conditions.
What makes TRDGtoken unique?
TRDGtoken operates on multiple networks including BSC, ETH, and FEGex, enhancing its accessibility and reach. It incorporates a 5% tax mechanism, where 2.5% of every transaction is rewarded to holders, and the remaining 2.5% is sent to a burn wallet, ensuring a deflationary supply. This unique structure rewards holders while maintaining scarcity.
What's the history of TRDGtoken?
TRDGtoken was inspired by tardigrades, known as the strongest living creatures in the universe. The project's foundation is built on the idea that holders should be rewarded and protected, much like how tardigrades survive extreme conditions. This inspiration led to the creation of a token designed to withstand market volatility and reward its community.
What's next for TRDGtoken?
As the project continues to evolve, TRDGtoken aims to further solidify its presence across multiple blockchain networks and expand its utility within the crypto ecosystem. The focus remains on rewarding holders and maintaining the token's value through strategic burns and community engagement.
What can TRDGtoken be used for?
TRDGtoken serves as a Community Reward Token, primarily used for transactions across its supported networks. It rewards holders with a portion of each transaction, encouraging long-term holding and community participation. Additionally, the token's deflationary mechanism through burns aims to increase its value over time.
What is the live price of TRDGtoken?
The current valuation sits at ₦, showing a price movement of 199.80% over the last 24 hours.
How does market sentiment affect TRDG?
Sentiment is shaped by macroeconomic conditions, industry news, and developments across the -- ecosystem. Positive sentiment often correlates with rising volume and short-term price increases.
What is TRDGtoken's market cap and global rank?
With a market capitalization of ₦110348646.30667036248000, TRDGtoken stands at rank #5770, highlighting its influence and scale within the broader market.
What is the recent trading activity like?
TRDG recorded ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, demonstrating the level of active participation from global traders.
How volatile is TRDG today?
The token's volatility is measured at --%, helping traders assess whether the market is experiencing stability or rapid fluctuations.
What is today's 24h trading range?
It moved between ₦ and ₦, indicating the intraday price strength.
What long-term factors influence TRDGtoken?
Factors include circulating supply (3.1694795204598456e+16 tokens), adoption trends within BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem, and overall traction of the -- network.
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