What is Traxx about?

The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community, enabling users and musicians to create, curate, and collect the hottest tracks. It takes a 360-degree approach to music innovation, creates a new rewards structure for creators, provides independent distribution and control over commercialization, and simplifies data collection. The marketplace is entirely focused on music, utilizing a familiar music discovery platform to allow anyone to trade its value and stake for returns.

What makes Traxx unique?

Traxx introduces a unique rewards structure for music creators and curators. The Token||Traxx 'algo' (in development) will allow curators to trade and gain rewards from their ability to curate brilliant Traxx||List or Traxx||Mixx. This feature sets it apart from other platforms by directly involving the community in the value creation process.

What can Traxx be used for?

Traxx can be used for creating, curating, and collecting music tracks. It also allows for trading and staking music value through its platform, utilizing the network token (TOKEN TRAXX TOKEN) for transactions. This token will be available via both DEX and CEX, providing liquidity and fiat on and off-ramp services.

What is the current price of Traxx?

The live price of Traxx (TRAXX) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Traxx positioned in the market?

Traxx currently sits at market rank #5813, supported by a market capitalization of ₦58547603.78325185628000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of TRAXX?

The circulating supply of TRAXX is 350000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Traxx?

During the last 24 hours, Traxx traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Traxx from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Traxx reached an all-time high of ₦4508.5715343491792000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is TRAXX trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Traxx?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Ethereum Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.