What is today's price of Trash Coin (TRASH)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 17.09%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of TRASH are in circulation?

The circulating supply of TRASH is 999955526.987455, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Trash Coin?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of TRASH across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Trash Coin today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦258944102.46075346080000, positioning Trash Coin at rank #4625 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is TRASH being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Trash Coin?

The recent price movement of 17.09% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.