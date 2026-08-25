What is Transhuman Coin about?

Transhuman Coin ($THC) is a 3+ year impact-driven DeSci project committed to advancing human longevity, health, and well-being through cutting-edge science and technology.

What makes Transhuman Coin unique?

Powered by a dynamic Scientific Advisory Board featuring visionaries such as Prof. Aubrey De Grey (Father of Longevity Science), Prof. Avinash Singh (a Brain Computer Interface Expert), Dr. Charles Awuzie (a biochemist), Peter Xing (AI innovation leader at Microsoft Australia), and Alyse Sue (former Director of Metaverse, KPMG Australia), among others, Transhuman Coin drives innovation in decentralized science.

What's the history of Transhuman Coin?

Over the past three years, Transhuman Coin has funded transformative longevity research in Australia and Africa, addressing critical challenges in the fight against aging and disease.

What can Transhuman Coin be used for?

Our flagship initiative, the THC-Powered Telemedicine Network, connects underserved communities with affordable and AI-driven telemedicine services, revolutionizing access to healthcare. With payments facilitated through $THC tokens, this project empowers individuals while driving token adoption.

What is the current price of Transhuman Coin?

The live price of Transhuman Coin (THC) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Transhuman Coin positioned in the market?

Transhuman Coin currently sits at market rank #4204, supported by a market capitalization of ₦368829669.58272109132000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of THC?

The circulating supply of THC is 6827923792.284348 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Transhuman Coin?

During the last 24 hours, Transhuman Coin traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Transhuman Coin from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Transhuman Coin reached an all-time high of ₦2.1496244394178753708000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is THC trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Transhuman Coin?

The current price movement of -1.33% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Desci Meme. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.