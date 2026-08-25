Tranche Finance Price Today

The live Tranche Finance (SLICE) price today is $ 0.00962586, with a 0.53% change over the past 24 hours. The current SLICE to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00962586 per SLICE.

Tranche Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 167,677, with a circulating supply of 17.42M SLICE. During the last 24 hours, SLICE traded between $ 0.00958011 (low) and $ 0.00972996 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.79, while the all-time low was $ 0.00643357.

In short-term performance, SLICE moved -0.08% in the last hour and +26.31% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 166.68.

Tranche Finance (SLICE) Market Information

Market Cap $ 167.68K$ 167.68K $ 167.68K Volume (24H) $ 166.68$ 166.68 $ 166.68 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 192.52K$ 192.52K $ 192.52K Circulation Supply 17.42M 17.42M 17.42M Total Supply 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0 20,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tranche Finance is $ 167.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 166.68. The circulating supply of SLICE is 17.42M, with a total supply of 20000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 192.52K.