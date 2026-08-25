What makes Trakx unique?

Trakx stands out by offering the widest selection of thematic and smart beta crypto indices. Its proprietary algorithms enable automatic weighting and rebalancing of baskets, ensuring effective risk management and ease of use. The platform also emphasizes security with features like multi-factor authentication, cold storage, and institutional-grade APIs.

What can Trakx be used for?

Trakx provides thematic Crypto Tradable Indices (CTIs) and customized solutions, catering to sophisticated investors who require high compliance, secure custody, and ample liquidity.

What is Trakx about?

Trakx is a crypto-index trading platform that provides the widest selection of thematic and smart beta crypto indices. The proprietary algorithms automatically weigh and rebalance the baskets based on predefined rules, ensuring sound risk management, ease of use, and passive strategies. It integrates multi-factor authentication, cold storage, and institutional-grade APIs. Trakx is registered with the French regulator (AMF).

What is Trakx's current price?

Trakx trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of TRKX?

With a market cap of ₦32365296.80064577948000, TRKX is ranked #6354 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Trakx generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of TRKX?

There are 716347841.46 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Trakx fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Trakx compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦77.32335981756262484000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence TRKX?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Exchange-based Tokens,Centralized Exchange (CEX) Token category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does TRKX behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.