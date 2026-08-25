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The live Trakx price today is 0 USD.TRKX market cap is 23,833 USD. Track real-time TRKX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Trakx price today is 0 USD.TRKX market cap is 23,833 USD. Track real-time TRKX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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TRKX Price Info

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Trakx Price (TRKX)

Unlisted

1 TRKX to USD Live Price:

$0.00003327
$0.00003327$0.00003327
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Trakx (TRKX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:48:37 (UTC+8)

Trakx Price Today

The live Trakx (TRKX) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRKX to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRKX.

Trakx currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 23,833, with a circulating supply of 716.35M TRKX. During the last 24 hours, TRKX traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.056939, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TRKX moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Trakx (TRKX) Market Information

$ 23.83K
$ 23.83K$ 23.83K

--
----

$ 33.27K
$ 33.27K$ 33.27K

716.35M
716.35M 716.35M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Trakx is $ 23.83K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRKX is 716.35M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.27K.

Trakx Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.056939
$ 0.056939$ 0.056939

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Price Prediction for Trakx

Trakx (TRKX) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TRKX in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Trakx (TRKX) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Trakx could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Trakx will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TRKX price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Trakx Price Prediction.

What is Trakx (TRKX)

Trakx is a crypto-index trading platform that provides the widest selection of thematic and smart beta crypto indices. The proprietary algorithms automatically weigh and rebalance the baskets based on predefined rules, ensuring sound risk management, ease of use, and passive strategies. It integrates multi-factor authentication, cold storage, and institutional-grade APIs. Through our trading platform, we offer thematic Crypto Tradable Indices (CTIs) and customised solutions, providing sophisticated investors a high degree of compliance, custody and liquidity. Trakx is registered with the French regulator (AMF).

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Trakx

What makes Trakx unique?

Trakx stands out by offering the widest selection of thematic and smart beta crypto indices. Its proprietary algorithms enable automatic weighting and rebalancing of baskets, ensuring effective risk management and ease of use. The platform also emphasizes security with features like multi-factor authentication, cold storage, and institutional-grade APIs.

What can Trakx be used for?

Trakx provides thematic Crypto Tradable Indices (CTIs) and customized solutions, catering to sophisticated investors who require high compliance, secure custody, and ample liquidity.

What is Trakx about?

Trakx is a crypto-index trading platform that provides the widest selection of thematic and smart beta crypto indices. The proprietary algorithms automatically weigh and rebalance the baskets based on predefined rules, ensuring sound risk management, ease of use, and passive strategies. It integrates multi-factor authentication, cold storage, and institutional-grade APIs. Trakx is registered with the French regulator (AMF).

What is Trakx's current price?

Trakx trades at ₦, reflecting a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours.

What is the market cap and rank of TRKX?

With a market cap of ₦32365296.80064577948000, TRKX is ranked #6354 globally, showcasing its footprint in the cryptocurrency landscape.

How much trading volume does Trakx generate daily?

It recorded ₦-- in 24-hour volume, indicating strong interest among traders and deep liquidity conditions.

What is the circulating supply of TRKX?

There are 716347841.46 tokens circulating in the open market.

What is the 24-hour price range?

Trakx fluctuated between ₦0E-15 and ₦0E-15, reflecting daily volatility.

How does Trakx compare to its ATH?

Its all-time high is ₦77.32335981756262484000, offering a benchmark for long-term potential.

What long-term fundamentals influence TRKX?

Fundamentals include supply mechanics, adoption trends within the Exchange-based Tokens,Centralized Exchange (CEX) Token category, and development momentum on the -- network.

How does TRKX behave under different market conditions?

During high-volume periods, liquidity improves, and spreads tighten. In low-volume periods, price swings may become more erratic due to reduced depth.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Trakx

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:48:37 (UTC+8)

Trakx (TRKX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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