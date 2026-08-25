TRADESMAN Price (TRADIE)
The live TRADESMAN (TRADIE) price today is $ 0, with a 4.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRADIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRADIE.
TRADESMAN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 181,643, with a circulating supply of 1.10B TRADIE. During the last 24 hours, TRADIE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, TRADIE moved +0.31% in the last hour and +57.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.32K.
The current Market Cap of TRADESMAN is $ 181.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.32K. The circulating supply of TRADIE is 1.10B, with a total supply of 1095219270.259721. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 181.64K.
+0.31%
+4.41%
+57.69%
+57.69%
In 2040, the price of TRADESMAN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
TRADESMAN is a crypto currency built on the Solana blockchain. The goal of TRADESMAN is to educate other hard working blue collar men into the world of crypto to help the futures of the people who build our world brick by brick.
TRADESMAN was created on the 8th September 2025 and our team is based in Sydney, Australia. TRADESMAN is a reward tax token which uses a 10% tax which is then used to distribute bitcoin to all holders, the more you hold the more rewards you will make.
Our goal is to educate as many tradesman as we can into crypto and help guide their way through their crypto journey to improve the lives of those who work physically to make the world a better place.
The token was launched through a launchpad called "RevShare" They allowed tokens to create a tax on the token which will then be distributed to holders so everybody wins equally!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the live trading price of TRADESMAN today?
The current trading price of TRADESMAN stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.
How much trading activity is happening for TRADIE?
TRADIE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.
What is today's price performance for TRADESMAN?
In the last 24 hours, TRADESMAN has seen a price movement of 4.41%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.
What pricing range has TRADESMAN traded in today?
Within the past day, TRADESMAN fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.
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