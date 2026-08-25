Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
The live TRADESMAN price today is 0 USD.TRADIE market cap is 181,643 USD. Track real-time TRADIE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live TRADESMAN price today is 0 USD.TRADIE market cap is 181,643 USD. Track real-time TRADIE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

More About TRADIE

TRADIE Price Info

What is TRADIE

TRADIE Whitepaper

TRADIE Official Website

TRADIE Tokenomics

TRADIE Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

TRADESMAN Logo

TRADESMAN Price (TRADIE)

Unlisted

1 TRADIE to USD Live Price:

$0.00016597
$0.00016597$0.00016597
+0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
TRADESMAN (TRADIE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:48:27 (UTC+8)

TRADESMAN Price Today

The live TRADESMAN (TRADIE) price today is $ 0, with a 4.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRADIE to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRADIE.

TRADESMAN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 181,643, with a circulating supply of 1.10B TRADIE. During the last 24 hours, TRADIE traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TRADIE moved +0.31% in the last hour and +57.69% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 2.32K.

TRADESMAN (TRADIE) Market Information

$ 181.64K
$ 181.64K$ 181.64K

$ 2.32K
$ 2.32K$ 2.32K

$ 181.64K
$ 181.64K$ 181.64K

1.10B
1.10B 1.10B

1,095,219,270.259721
1,095,219,270.259721 1,095,219,270.259721

The current Market Cap of TRADESMAN is $ 181.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.32K. The circulating supply of TRADIE is 1.10B, with a total supply of 1095219270.259721. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 181.64K.

TRADESMAN Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.31%

+4.41%

+57.69%

+57.69%

Price Prediction for TRADESMAN

TRADESMAN (TRADIE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TRADIE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
TRADESMAN (TRADIE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of TRADESMAN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price TRADESMAN will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TRADIE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking TRADESMAN Price Prediction.

What is TRADESMAN (TRADIE)

TRADESMAN is a crypto currency built on the Solana blockchain. The goal of TRADESMAN is to educate other hard working blue collar men into the world of crypto to help the futures of the people who build our world brick by brick.

TRADESMAN was created on the 8th September 2025 and our team is based in Sydney, Australia. TRADESMAN is a reward tax token which uses a 10% tax which is then used to distribute bitcoin to all holders, the more you hold the more rewards you will make.

Our goal is to educate as many tradesman as we can into crypto and help guide their way through their crypto journey to improve the lives of those who work physically to make the world a better place.

The token was launched through a launchpad called "RevShare" They allowed tokens to create a tax on the token which will then be distributed to holders so everybody wins equally!

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About TRADESMAN

What is the live trading price of TRADESMAN today?

The current trading price of TRADESMAN stands at ₦, updated in real time. This price reflects aggregated data across multiple markets, ensuring an accurate representation of global supply and demand.

How much trading activity is happening for TRADIE?

TRADIE recorded a 24-hour trading volume of ₦--. This metric is important for evaluating liquidity conditions — higher volume generally indicates more active markets and smoother order execution.

What is today's price performance for TRADESMAN?

In the last 24 hours, TRADESMAN has seen a price movement of 4.41%. A positive trend suggests stronger buying interest, while a negative trend may reflect short-term selling pressure or broader market downturns.

What pricing range has TRADESMAN traded in today?

Within the past day, TRADESMAN fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into intraday volatility and potential support/resistance levels.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TRADESMAN

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:48:27 (UTC+8)

TRADESMAN (TRADIE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about TRADESMAN

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
pump.fun

pump.fun

PUMP
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1258
$0.1258$0.1258

+319.33%

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.9170
$1.9170$1.9170

+1,817.00%

Delta

Delta

DELTA

$0.006844
$0.006844$0.006844

-8.64%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7310
$0.7310$0.7310

+98.10%

Solyai

Solyai

SOLY

$3.4492
$3.4492$3.4492

-13.77%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

ShardLegendsClanWars

ShardLegendsClanWars

SLCW

$1.9170
$1.9170$1.9170

+1,817.00%

TermMax

TermMax

TMX

$0.1258
$0.1258$0.1258

+319.33%

Catecoin

Catecoin

CATE

$0.075577
$0.075577$0.075577

+104.10%

DGrid AI

DGrid AI

DGAI

$0.7310
$0.7310$0.7310

+98.10%

Pons

Pons

PONS

$0.092007
$0.092007$0.092007

+19.69%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%SanDisk July Volume Up 1,573%

Trade 0-fee Futures with up to 200x leverage