What is today's price of Trade Internet Trends (TIT)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 117.54%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of TIT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of TIT is 983426843.273228, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Trade Internet Trends?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of TIT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Trade Internet Trends today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦105561684.06010986348000, positioning Trade Internet Trends at rank #5818 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is TIT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Trade Internet Trends?

The recent price movement of 117.54% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.