Trackgood AI Price (TRAI)
The live Trackgood AI (TRAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRAI.
Trackgood AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 85,179, with a circulating supply of 1.00B TRAI. During the last 24 hours, TRAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00338039, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, TRAI moved -0.44% in the last hour and +21.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Trackgood AI is $ 85.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRAI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.18K.
-0.44%
+0.89%
+21.92%
+21.92%
In 2040, the price of Trackgood AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Trackgood AI builds AI Agents that help users take smarter, high-impact actions, from trading cryptocurrencies to verifying sustainability claims. The ecosystem’s flagship agents are TrackFi, an AI Trading Agent that extracts actionable alpha from Crypto Twitter in real time, and Traicy, an ESG AI Agent rewarding users through Scan-to-Earn. Both are powered by the $TRAI token, unifying utility across platforms.
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What is Trackgood AI about?
What makes Trackgood AI unique?
Trackgood AI combines three differentiators: Additionally, the ecosystem offers x402-compatible enterprise APIs, enabling brands, dashboards, funds, and exchanges to stream verified data directly into their platforms. This blend of on-chain incentives, AI intelligence, and enterprise interoperability is rare in Web3. History of Trackgood AI Trackgood AI launched in 2024 with Traicy and the Trackgood.io platform, enabling users to verify ESG claims on consumer products through Scan-to-Earn. Over nine months, the product onboarded 17,000+ users and processed 70,000+ scans, building a unique dataset of sustainability-related claims.
What's next for Trackgood AI Upcoming releases include: Long-term, Trackgood AI aims to launch additional AI Agents across DeFi, gaming, and consumer intelligence.
What can TRAI be used for?
TRAI is the utility token that powers the entire Trackgood AI ecosystem: ✅ Access to advanced AI features (TrackFi Pro) ✅ Rewards for Scan-to-Earn, Verify-to-Earn, and community participation ✅ Tipping profitable traders via Bankr wallet integration ✅ Staking for xTRAI + governance ✅ Cross-Agent utility across future AI products ✅ Enterprise API settlement layer TRAI aligns incentives between users, traders, brands, and AI Agents. Trackgood AI builds AI Agents that help users take smarter, high-impact actions, from trading cryptocurrencies to verifying sustainability claims. The ecosystem’s flagship agents are TrackFi, an AI Trading Agent that extracts actionable alpha from Crypto Twitter in real time, and Traicy, an ESG AI Agent rewarding users through Scan-to-Earn. Both are powered by the $TRAI token, unifying utility across platforms. AI Agents across multiple verticals — trading + ESG + future domains Real-time alpha extraction — TrackFi surfaces profitable trade setups before they get buried in the feed Scan-to-Earn ESG verification — Traicy builds the world’s first community-curated database of sustainability claims In 2025, the team expanded into trading intelligence with TrackFi, recognizing the opportunity for AI Agents to cut through Crypto Twitter noise and surface actionable signals from profitable traders. This expanded the utility of $TRAI beyond ESG into crypto trading. TrackFi Pro — advanced analytics, historical accuracy data, priority alerts Bankr Wallet Trading — execute signals directly within the TrackFi web app Expanded Trader Coverage — curated by community voting and performance scoring x402 Enterprise Integration — powering dashboards, funds, and reporting tools Agent SDK Preview — allowing partners to build AI Agents powered by $TRAI Governance & xTRAI staking — reward long-term contributors and unlock voting rights
What is the current price of Trackgood AI?
The live price of Trackgood AI (TRAI) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is Trackgood AI positioned in the market?
Trackgood AI currently sits at market rank #5694, supported by a market capitalization of ₦115673377.92901467924000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of TRAI?
The circulating supply of TRAI is 1000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of Trackgood AI?
During the last 24 hours, Trackgood AI traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is Trackgood AI from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
Trackgood AI reached an all-time high of ₦4.5905813641562114084000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is TRAI trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for Trackgood AI?
The current price movement of 0.88% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Applications,x402 Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
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