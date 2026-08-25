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The live Trackgood AI price today is 0 USD.TRAI market cap is 85,179 USD. Track real-time TRAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Trackgood AI price today is 0 USD.TRAI market cap is 85,179 USD. Track real-time TRAI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Trackgood AI Price (TRAI)

Unlisted

1 TRAI to USD Live Price:

$0.00008458
$0.00008458$0.00008458
+0.67%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Trackgood AI (TRAI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:47:41 (UTC+8)

Trackgood AI Price Today

The live Trackgood AI (TRAI) price today is $ 0, with a 0.89% change over the past 24 hours. The current TRAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TRAI.

Trackgood AI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 85,179, with a circulating supply of 1.00B TRAI. During the last 24 hours, TRAI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00338039, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TRAI moved -0.44% in the last hour and +21.92% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Trackgood AI (TRAI) Market Information

$ 85.18K
$ 85.18K$ 85.18K

--
----

$ 85.18K
$ 85.18K$ 85.18K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Trackgood AI is $ 85.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRAI is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 85.18K.

Trackgood AI Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00338039
$ 0.00338039$ 0.00338039

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.44%

+0.89%

+21.92%

+21.92%

Price Prediction for Trackgood AI

Trackgood AI (TRAI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TRAI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Trackgood AI (TRAI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Trackgood AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Trackgood AI will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TRAI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Trackgood AI Price Prediction.

What is Trackgood AI (TRAI)

Trackgood AI builds AI Agents that help users take smarter, high-impact actions, from trading cryptocurrencies to verifying sustainability claims. The ecosystem’s flagship agents are TrackFi, an AI Trading Agent that extracts actionable alpha from Crypto Twitter in real time, and Traicy, an ESG AI Agent rewarding users through Scan-to-Earn. Both are powered by the $TRAI token, unifying utility across platforms.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Trackgood AI

What is Trackgood AI about?

What makes Trackgood AI unique?

Trackgood AI combines three differentiators: Additionally, the ecosystem offers x402-compatible enterprise APIs, enabling brands, dashboards, funds, and exchanges to stream verified data directly into their platforms. This blend of on-chain incentives, AI intelligence, and enterprise interoperability is rare in Web3. History of Trackgood AI Trackgood AI launched in 2024 with Traicy and the Trackgood.io platform, enabling users to verify ESG claims on consumer products through Scan-to-Earn. Over nine months, the product onboarded 17,000+ users and processed 70,000+ scans, building a unique dataset of sustainability-related claims.

What's next for Trackgood AI Upcoming releases include: Long-term, Trackgood AI aims to launch additional AI Agents across DeFi, gaming, and consumer intelligence.

What can TRAI be used for?

TRAI is the utility token that powers the entire Trackgood AI ecosystem: ✅ Access to advanced AI features (TrackFi Pro) ✅ Rewards for Scan-to-Earn, Verify-to-Earn, and community participation ✅ Tipping profitable traders via Bankr wallet integration ✅ Staking for xTRAI + governance ✅ Cross-Agent utility across future AI products ✅ Enterprise API settlement layer TRAI aligns incentives between users, traders, brands, and AI Agents. Trackgood AI builds AI Agents that help users take smarter, high-impact actions, from trading cryptocurrencies to verifying sustainability claims. The ecosystem’s flagship agents are TrackFi, an AI Trading Agent that extracts actionable alpha from Crypto Twitter in real time, and Traicy, an ESG AI Agent rewarding users through Scan-to-Earn. Both are powered by the $TRAI token, unifying utility across platforms. AI Agents across multiple verticals — trading + ESG + future domains Real-time alpha extraction — TrackFi surfaces profitable trade setups before they get buried in the feed Scan-to-Earn ESG verification — Traicy builds the world’s first community-curated database of sustainability claims In 2025, the team expanded into trading intelligence with TrackFi, recognizing the opportunity for AI Agents to cut through Crypto Twitter noise and surface actionable signals from profitable traders. This expanded the utility of $TRAI beyond ESG into crypto trading. TrackFi Pro — advanced analytics, historical accuracy data, priority alerts Bankr Wallet Trading — execute signals directly within the TrackFi web app Expanded Trader Coverage — curated by community voting and performance scoring x402 Enterprise Integration — powering dashboards, funds, and reporting tools Agent SDK Preview — allowing partners to build AI Agents powered by $TRAI Governance & xTRAI staking — reward long-term contributors and unlock voting rights

What is the current price of Trackgood AI?

The live price of Trackgood AI (TRAI) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Trackgood AI positioned in the market?

Trackgood AI currently sits at market rank #5694, supported by a market capitalization of ₦115673377.92901467924000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of TRAI?

The circulating supply of TRAI is 1000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Trackgood AI?

During the last 24 hours, Trackgood AI traded within a range of ₦ (24-hour low) and ₦ (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Trackgood AI from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Trackgood AI reached an all-time high of ₦4.5905813641562114084000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is TRAI trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Trackgood AI?

The current price movement of 0.88% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,AI Applications,x402 Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Trackgood AI

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:47:41 (UTC+8)

Trackgood AI (TRAI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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