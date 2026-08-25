About TrackedBio TrackedBio is automating behavioral phenotyping at scale at each stage of the therapeutics discovery process for the longevity field. They currently offer three products: TrackedFlyBox, TrackedMouseWatcher, and TrackedGait, which analyze fruit flies, mice, and humans, respectively, at each stage of this process. Their products can be used in clients' facilities or as part of a contract research organization (CRO) service, where they perform experiments on behalf of clients.

What is the live price of TrackedBio?

TrackedBio is trading at ₦, showing a price movement of 2.48% over the last 24 hours. This real-time figure reflects combined input from multiple spot markets.

How volatile is TRACKEDBIO today?

The price volatility of TRACKEDBIO within the past 24 hours is --%. Higher volatility suggests rapid price changes, while lower volatility indicates stability.

What is the 24-hour trading range for TrackedBio?

The token fluctuated between ₦ (low) and ₦ (high). Traders often use this to evaluate daily momentum and market strength.

How much trading volume has TRACKEDBIO generated?

In the last 24 hours, TRACKEDBIO accumulated ₦-- in trading activity, showing how actively the market is engaging with this asset.

How does the current price compare to its ATH and ATL?

The all-time high is ₦17.0533594878767039652000, and the all-time low is ₦. Comparing current price to these levels helps traders understand long-term cycles.

How strong is market liquidity for TrackedBio?

Liquidity strength is rated at --/100, indicating order book depth and ease of execution during active trading sessions.

How does TRACKEDBIO compare to other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Desci Meme tokens?

Within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem,Desci Meme category, TRACKEDBIO shows competitive performance, supported by ₦-- in liquidity and ongoing interest from traders.