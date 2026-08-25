What is Torus about?

Torus is an open-ended experiment to encode biology's principles of autonomy, adaptive inference and self-organization into a stake-anchored agentic protocol, perpetually producing novelty.

What makes Torus unique?

This creates a self-assembling & evolving peer to peer organism, forming its organs, like memory and immune system, over time. The organism is capable of integrating any piece of technology into its distributed body and orchestrate resources through incentives.

What can Torus be used for?

The system operates as an emergent multi-graph of recursively delegated permissions and incentives among agents over onchain protocol and offchain agent control spaces, anchored to the root agent stake. This structure forms a multi-scale competency architecture with arbitrarily granular and complex specialization, aligning itself towards the stake root. Every part of the Torus has local autonomy and except the root agent (fully onchain) is unconstrained in its substrate, design and function.

What is today's price of TORUS (TORUS)?

The live price is ₦16.7077611837271489608000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 10.76%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of TORUS are in circulation?

The circulating supply of TORUS is 14570654.26513473, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own TORUS?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of TORUS across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of TORUS today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦243438418.79232004872000, positioning TORUS at rank #4710 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is TORUS being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of TORUS?

The recent price movement of 10.76% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.