About TORA NEKO Tora is a meme token inspired by the charm and playfulness of tabby cats, particularly Ginnan, the sister of the internet-famous Kabosu, the Shiba Inu behind Dogecoin. Built on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token, Tora captures the spirit of the "tora neko" (Japanese for tabby cat) in a digital asset that celebrates community, humor, and the universal love for adorable felines. The project aims to create a light-hearted and engaging platform for meme enthusiasts and cat lovers alike, encouraging fun and participation in the crypto space.

What is the current live price of TORA NEKO?

TORA NEKO is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 2.10% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the TORA market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is TORA NEKO's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7393, supported by a market capitalization of ₦27568828.52976586956000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 100000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence TORA NEKO's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.