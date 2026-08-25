TopGoal Price Today

The live TopGoal (GOAL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current GOAL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per GOAL.

TopGoal currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 110,542, with a circulating supply of 560.50M GOAL. During the last 24 hours, GOAL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.749061, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GOAL moved -- in the last hour and -4.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 41.25.

TopGoal (GOAL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 110.54K$ 110.54K $ 110.54K Volume (24H) $ 41.25$ 41.25 $ 41.25 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 197.22K$ 197.22K $ 197.22K Circulation Supply 560.50M 560.50M 560.50M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of TopGoal is $ 110.54K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 41.25. The circulating supply of GOAL is 560.50M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 197.22K.