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The live Topaz price today is 0.00134524 USD.TOPAZ market cap is 110,890 USD. Track real-time TOPAZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live Topaz price today is 0.00134524 USD.TOPAZ market cap is 110,890 USD. Track real-time TOPAZ to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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Topaz Price (TOPAZ)

Unlisted

1 TOPAZ to USD Live Price:

$0.0013412
$0.0013412$0.0013412
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Topaz (TOPAZ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:45:46 (UTC+8)

Topaz Price Today

The live Topaz (TOPAZ) price today is $ 0.00134524, with a 4.58% change over the past 24 hours. The current TOPAZ to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00134524 per TOPAZ.

Topaz currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 110,890, with a circulating supply of 82.42M TOPAZ. During the last 24 hours, TOPAZ traded between $ 0.00134685 (low) and $ 0.00143993 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00423886, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TOPAZ moved -0.11% in the last hour and +33.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.32K.

Topaz (TOPAZ) Market Information

$ 110.89K
$ 110.89K$ 110.89K

$ 3.32K
$ 3.32K$ 3.32K

$ 1.00M
$ 1.00M$ 1.00M

82.42M
82.42M 82.42M

745,873,805.7603885
745,873,805.7603885 745,873,805.7603885

The current Market Cap of Topaz is $ 110.89K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.32K. The circulating supply of TOPAZ is 82.42M, with a total supply of 745873805.7603885. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.00M.

Topaz Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00134685
$ 0.00134685$ 0.00134685
24H Low
$ 0.00143993
$ 0.00143993$ 0.00143993
24H High

$ 0.00134685
$ 0.00134685$ 0.00134685

$ 0.00143993
$ 0.00143993$ 0.00143993

$ 0.00423886
$ 0.00423886$ 0.00423886

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.11%

-4.58%

+33.34%

+33.34%

Price Prediction for Topaz

Topaz (TOPAZ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TOPAZ in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Topaz (TOPAZ) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Topaz could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Topaz will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TOPAZ price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Topaz Price Prediction.

What is Topaz (TOPAZ)

Topaz is a ve(3,3)-style AMM on BNB Chain. Token holders lock TOPAZ to receive veTOPAZ voting power, which directs weekly protocol emissions to liquidity gauges.

Projects and protocols compete for gauge votes by offering bribes — creating a transparent, market-driven incentive system that rewards long-term liquidity commitment over short-term farming.

The result: more volume, better fees, and genuine value accrual to veTOPAZ lockers — making buying and locking TOPAZ a self-reinforcing advantage.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Topaz

What is the real-time price of Topaz today?

The live price of Topaz stands at ₦1.8268405936349065744000, moving -4.58% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for TOPAZ?

TOPAZ has traded between ₦1.8290269792283710860000 and ₦1.9554299426070522908000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Topaz showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is TOPAZ currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests TOPAZ is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Topaz?

With a market cap of ₦150589005.25421098840000, Topaz is ranked #5345, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has TOPAZ seen recently?

The token generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Topaz compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₦5.7563866066540246216000, while the ATL is ₦, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence TOPAZ's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (82417188.29107583 tokens), category performance within Decentralized Exchange (DEX),Decentralized Finance (DeFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Topaz

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:45:46 (UTC+8)

Topaz (TOPAZ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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