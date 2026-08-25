What is Tooker Kurlson about?

The Tooker Kurlson project, launched on Solana on March 10, 2024, has quickly gained significant traction and community engagement. Key milestones include attracting over 2.68K holders, reaching a market cap of $13.29M, and generating $3.15M in 24-hour volume. The project stands out for its unique focus on powerful mock interviews within the meme culture space.

What makes Tooker Kurlson unique?

The project's strong engagement is driven by multiple AMAs, a variety of engaging videos, and a vast collection of memes, all of which contribute to a vibrant and active community.

What is today's price of tooker kurlson (TOOKER)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 29.23%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of TOOKER are in circulation?

The circulating supply of TOOKER is 970753236.0186888, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own tooker kurlson?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of TOOKER across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of tooker kurlson today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦191885890.90468042800000, positioning tooker kurlson at rank #5025 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is TOOKER being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of tooker kurlson?

The recent price movement of 29.23% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,PolitiFi,Parody Meme, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.