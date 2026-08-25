What is Tonic about?

Move over, Bonk. There’s a new (but actually old) dog in town, and it’s here to steal the spotlight. Meet Tonic, the Solana memecoin that was quietly deployed on Pump.fun back in April 2024 but lay dormant until November 16, 2024, when it finally hit Raydium.

What makes Tonic unique?

And while its low-key start had many overlooking it, recent revelations about its backstory is rewriting the Bonk memecoin narrative

What's the history of Tonic?

Why? Because it turns out the coin everyone thought was inspired by Cheems — Bonk — might actually owe its roots to a Shiba Inu named…Tonic.

What is the current market price of TONIC?

TONIC is valued at ₦, moving -0.46% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does $TONIC have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of $TONIC. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is TONIC on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of $TONIC?

The circulating supply stands at 960245915.044305, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for TONIC?

TONIC generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does $TONIC perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,BONK.fun Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,BONK.fun Ecosystem segment, $TONIC's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.