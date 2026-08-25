TON xStock Price Today

The live TON xStock (TONXX) price today is $ 3.04, with a 4.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current TONXX to USD conversion rate is $ 3.04 per TONXX.

TON xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 529,672, with a circulating supply of 174.21K TONXX. During the last 24 hours, TONXX traded between $ 2.94 (low) and $ 3.17 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 4.89, while the all-time low was $ 1.5.

In short-term performance, TONXX moved -0.00% in the last hour and +4.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 837.16.

TON xStock (TONXX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 529.67K$ 529.67K $ 529.67K Volume (24H) $ 837.16$ 837.16 $ 837.16 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 105.36M$ 105.36M $ 105.36M Circulation Supply 174.21K 174.21K 174.21K Total Supply 34,653,368.47349533 34,653,368.47349533 34,653,368.47349533

The current Market Cap of TON xStock is $ 529.67K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 837.16. The circulating supply of TONXX is 174.21K, with a total supply of 34653368.47349533. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 105.36M.