What is Ton Ship about?

TonShip is a project on the TON network, focused on creating blockchain games that emphasize competition with rewards. Our goal is to build a strong community of gamers for whom TonShip will be a platform for shared fun and competition. The project utilizes unique NFT collections to enrich gaming experiences and encourage active participation.

What is the current price of Ton Ship?

The live price of Ton Ship (SHIP) is ₦ NGN. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Ton Ship positioned in the market?

Ton Ship currently sits at market rank #--, supported by a market capitalization of ₦39441852.90471010864000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of SHIP?

The circulating supply of SHIP is 90547858844.07468 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Ton Ship?

During the last 24 hours, Ton Ship traded within a range of ₦0E-15 (24-hour low) and ₦0E-15 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Ton Ship from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Ton Ship reached an all-time high of ₦, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₦. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is SHIP trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₦--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Ton Ship?

The current price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to TON Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.