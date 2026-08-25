What is Tokoin about?

Tokoin is a technology company that provides blockchain solutions to businesses, individuals, and governments. It is proudly backed by local government bodies and is centered around its premiere $TOKO token, which plays a crucial role in the development of various projects, including NFTs, DeFi, Play To Earn games, Layer 2 solutions, and the Tokoin Foundation.

What makes Tokoin unique?

Tokoin stands out by making blockchain technology accessible and user-friendly for everyone, with a strong focus on community utility. Its $TOKO token is currently utilized in an NFT Play To Earn game, The Realm of Frontera, where it serves as both a utility and reward token.

What is Tokoin's Vision and Mission?

Tokoin's vision and mission are to ensure that blockchain technology is not only accessible but also easy to use for everyone, while being highly beneficial to its community.

What is the current price of Tokoin?

Tokoin is priced at ₦, shifting --% today.

How fast is the TOKO community growing?

There are currently -- holders, and increases in this number often indicate rising adoption, expanding communities, and broader network engagement.

How does demand affect Tokoin's price?

Demand is influenced by use cases, market conditions, investor sentiment, and its role in the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Ethereum Ecosystem,DWF Labs Portfolio sector. Higher demand can accelerate price movement during periods of high trading volume.

What is TOKO's trading volume today?

It generated ₦-- in trading volume, showing active participation and healthy market liquidity.

How does TOKO compare to its historical performance?

Its ATH is ₦241.26561323359755272000 and ATL is ₦, offering context on past performance cycles.

How many tokens are circulating?

There are 2846674343.084 tokens in circulation, influencing availability, market cap, and long-term valuation.