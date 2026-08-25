About Toki Toki is a fun and community-driven meme cryptocurrency built around a lovable mascot, a cat-frog hybrid. The Toki token is an original art design intended to be accessible, lighthearted, and enjoyable for the community. Toki aims to become a memorable name in the meme coin world.

What can Toki be used for Join the Toki movement and let’s hop, purr, and meme our way to the moon together!

Which blockchain network does Toki run on?

Toki operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of TOKI?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of -10.25% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does Toki belong to?

Toki falls under the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare TOKI with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of Toki?

Its market capitalization is ₦92657935.04824664036000, placing the asset at rank #5934. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of TOKI is currently circulating?

There are 420690000000000.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for Toki today?

Over the past day, TOKI generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, Toki fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.