What is TOKERO about?

TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow.

What's the history of TOKERO?

Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70,000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem.

What's next for TOKERO?

We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive.

What can TOKERO be used for?

We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more.

What makes TOKERO unique?

Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education.

What is the current market price of TOKERO?

It's currently valued at ₦2.3763159593663417816000, reflecting a price movement of 7.16% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does TOKERO have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, TOKERO shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for TOKERO?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₦-- worth of TOKERO. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for TOKERO?

It has traded between ₦2.2136407231917369092000 and ₦2.5403899391193742608000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of TOKERO on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated TOKERO is within the -- ecosystem.