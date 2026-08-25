About TOGA TOGA is a memecoin featuring a GOAT wearing a TOGA. It originated from the GOAT narrative, a prominent meme coin in the Solana community. TOGA is a derivative of this concept, aiming to build its own community while taking the narrative further. As a community-driven coin, TOGA was launched by the community, following the footsteps of GOAT, which was initially launched by AI. The connection between the two coins is emphasized by the equation $GOAT = $TOGA.

What is the current live price of TOGA?

TOGA is priced at ₦, showing a price movement of 5.53% over the last 24 hours.

How much trading activity is visible today?

A total of ₦-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.

How liquid is the TOGA market?

The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.

What does the daily trading range indicate?

Price movement between ₦ and ₦ highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.

What is TOGA's current ranking in the market?

It is currently positioned at rank #7306, supported by a market capitalization of ₦30848406.91996263696000.

What role does supply play in price stability?

The circulating supply of 998557481.757208 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.

What factors influence TOGA's liquidity profile?

Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.