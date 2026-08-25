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The live tobi price today is 0 USD.TOBI market cap is 63,911 USD. Track real-time TOBI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!The live tobi price today is 0 USD.TOBI market cap is 63,911 USD. Track real-time TOBI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Nigeria!

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TOBI Price Info

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TOBI Official Website

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tobi Price (TOBI)

Unlisted

1 TOBI to USD Live Price:

$0.0000628
$0.0000628$0.0000628
+1.33%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
tobi (TOBI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:40:15 (UTC+8)

tobi Price Today

The live tobi (TOBI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current TOBI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TOBI.

tobi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 63,911, with a circulating supply of 998.64M TOBI. During the last 24 hours, TOBI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01800695, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TOBI moved +0.05% in the last hour and +18.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

tobi (TOBI) Market Information

$ 63.91K
$ 63.91K$ 63.91K

--
----

$ 63.91K
$ 63.91K$ 63.91K

998.64M
998.64M 998.64M

998,635,973.456581
998,635,973.456581 998,635,973.456581

The current Market Cap of tobi is $ 63.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TOBI is 998.64M, with a total supply of 998635973.456581. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.91K.

tobi Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.01800695
$ 0.01800695$ 0.01800695

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.05%

+1.97%

+18.34%

+18.34%

Price Prediction for tobi

tobi (TOBI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TOBI in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
tobi (TOBI) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of tobi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price tobi will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for TOBI price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking tobi Price Prediction.

What is tobi (TOBI)

Art based meme token about a frog named Tobi on solana. Launched on pump.fun 3 days ago, the Dev and artist Alex has been continuosly evolving his art style for Tobi and engaging with the community on X which has led to daily increases in holders and communtiy engagement. Tobi is about good vibes and celebrating meme culture on Solana and the community has really resonated with Alex's art style and the message we have been trying to spread with Tobi through our social media.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

tobi (TOBI) Resource

Official Website

Category :

Frog-ThemedMemePump.fun Ecosystem

About tobi

What is Tobi About?

Tobi is an art-based meme token centered around a frog named Tobi, launched on the Solana blockchain. It represents good vibes and celebrates meme culture within the Solana community. The project has resonated with its audience through its art style and positive messaging shared across social media platforms.

What makes Tobi unique?

Tobi is unique due to its engaging art style, which has been continuously evolving under the creative direction of its developer and artist, Alex. The project's active community engagement, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), has led to consistent growth in both holders and community involvement, with daily increases observed since its launch.

What's the history of Tobi?

Tobi was launched on pump.fun three days ago. Since its inception, the project has focused on building a strong community presence through regular interactions and artistic updates, which have been well-received by its growing base of supporters.

What's next for Tobi?

As Tobi continues to gain momentum, the focus remains on further developing its artistic direction and expanding its community outreach. The project aims to maintain its upward trajectory in both engagement and holder growth.

What can Tobi be used for?

Tobi serves as a symbol of good vibes and meme culture within the Solana ecosystem. It is primarily used for community engagement, artistic appreciation, and as a token that embodies the positive messaging and creative spirit of its founders.

What is today's price of tobi (TOBI)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 1.96%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of TOBI are in circulation?

The circulating supply of TOBI is 998635973.456581, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own tobi?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of TOBI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of tobi today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦86791360.03969590116000, positioning tobi at rank #6027 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is TOBI being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of tobi?

The recent price movement of 1.96% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Frog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About tobi

Page last updated: 2026-08-25 22:40:15 (UTC+8)

tobi (TOBI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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