tobi Price (TOBI)
The live tobi (TOBI) price today is $ 0, with a 1.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current TOBI to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TOBI.
tobi currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 63,911, with a circulating supply of 998.64M TOBI. During the last 24 hours, TOBI traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01800695, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, TOBI moved +0.05% in the last hour and +18.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of tobi is $ 63.91K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TOBI is 998.64M, with a total supply of 998635973.456581. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.91K.
+0.05%
+1.97%
+18.34%
+18.34%
In 2040, the price of tobi could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Art based meme token about a frog named Tobi on solana. Launched on pump.fun 3 days ago, the Dev and artist Alex has been continuosly evolving his art style for Tobi and engaging with the community on X which has led to daily increases in holders and communtiy engagement. Tobi is about good vibes and celebrating meme culture on Solana and the community has really resonated with Alex's art style and the message we have been trying to spread with Tobi through our social media.
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What is Tobi About?
Tobi is an art-based meme token centered around a frog named Tobi, launched on the Solana blockchain. It represents good vibes and celebrates meme culture within the Solana community. The project has resonated with its audience through its art style and positive messaging shared across social media platforms.
What makes Tobi unique?
Tobi is unique due to its engaging art style, which has been continuously evolving under the creative direction of its developer and artist, Alex. The project's active community engagement, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), has led to consistent growth in both holders and community involvement, with daily increases observed since its launch.
What's the history of Tobi?
Tobi was launched on pump.fun three days ago. Since its inception, the project has focused on building a strong community presence through regular interactions and artistic updates, which have been well-received by its growing base of supporters.
What's next for Tobi?
As Tobi continues to gain momentum, the focus remains on further developing its artistic direction and expanding its community outreach. The project aims to maintain its upward trajectory in both engagement and holder growth.
What can Tobi be used for?
Tobi serves as a symbol of good vibes and meme culture within the Solana ecosystem. It is primarily used for community engagement, artistic appreciation, and as a token that embodies the positive messaging and creative spirit of its founders.
What is today's price of tobi (TOBI)?
The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of 1.96%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.
How many tokens of TOBI are in circulation?
The circulating supply of TOBI is 998635973.456581, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.
How many holders currently own tobi?
There are an estimated -- unique holders of TOBI across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.
What is the market cap of tobi today?
The market capitalization stands at ₦86791360.03969590116000, positioning tobi at rank #6027 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.
How actively is TOBI being traded today?
Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.
What is driving the recent movement of tobi?
The recent price movement of 1.96% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Frog-Themed,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.
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