Toad Killer Price ($TOAD)
The live Toad Killer ($TOAD) price today is $ 0, with a 2.06% change over the past 24 hours. The current $TOAD to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per $TOAD.
Toad Killer currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 506,345, with a circulating supply of 420.69T $TOAD. During the last 24 hours, $TOAD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, $TOAD moved -0.41% in the last hour and +24.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Toad Killer is $ 506.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $TOAD is 420.69T, with a total supply of 420690000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 506.35K.
-0.41%
-2.05%
+24.53%
+24.53%
In 2040, the price of Toad Killer could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
TOAD KILLER ($TOAD) is a cryptocurrency that has been created by a mysterious team of well-known figures in the crypto industry who have a history of the space. The team behind TOAD is unique and they have managed and funded some of the principles of the memetokens space.
The goal of $TOAD is to demonstrate to the world that there is only one original project, and as their slogan says: "We already killed a dog" - so frogs and new memecoins are about to end when the king reappears. There's many hints on their launch and website that hint everyone who may be back of this mysterious project, specially when talking about killing dogs.
The project has been launched with a stealth approach, much like the successful Shib project, and the team is relying on organic growth, with people discovering it and trying to unravel its mistery. They believe that $TOAD is the determination to create something that stops this new fever and demonstrate all the new meme-devs who is the leader on this area.
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What is Toad Killer about?
TOAD KILLER ($TOAD) is a cryptocurrency created by a mysterious team of well-known figures in the crypto industry. The team has a history in the space and has managed and funded some of the principles of the memetokens space. The goal of $TOAD is to demonstrate that there is only one original project, with the slogan "We already killed a dog," hinting that frogs and new memecoins will end when the king reappears. The project has many hints on its launch and website about who might be behind it, especially when talking about killing dogs.
What makes Toad Killer unique?
The project has been launched with a stealth approach, similar to the successful Shib project, relying on organic growth. People are discovering it and trying to unravel its mystery. The team believes that $TOAD is the determination to create something that stops the new fever and demonstrates to new meme-devs who the leader is in this area.
What is the current price of Toad Killer?
Trading at ₦, Toad Killer has shown a price movement of -2.05% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact $TOAD's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 420690000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Toad Killer?
Its market capitalization is ₦687618269.14458889820000, ranking #3509 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
$TOAD recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Toad Killer fit within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category?
As a Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem token, $TOAD competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
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