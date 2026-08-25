What is Toad Killer about?

TOAD KILLER ($TOAD) is a cryptocurrency created by a mysterious team of well-known figures in the crypto industry. The team has a history in the space and has managed and funded some of the principles of the memetokens space. The goal of $TOAD is to demonstrate that there is only one original project, with the slogan "We already killed a dog," hinting that frogs and new memecoins will end when the king reappears. The project has many hints on its launch and website about who might be behind it, especially when talking about killing dogs.

What makes Toad Killer unique?

The project has been launched with a stealth approach, similar to the successful Shib project, relying on organic growth. People are discovering it and trying to unravel its mystery. The team believes that $TOAD is the determination to create something that stops the new fever and demonstrates to new meme-devs who the leader is in this area.

What is the current price of Toad Killer?

Trading at ₦, Toad Killer has shown a price movement of -2.05% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact $TOAD's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 420690000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Toad Killer?

Its market capitalization is ₦687618269.14458889820000, ranking #3509 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

$TOAD recorded ₦-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₦ and ₦, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Toad Killer fit within the Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem category?

As a Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem token, $TOAD competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.