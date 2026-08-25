What is Tiny Fren about?

TinyAgents is a platform that allows anyone to launch a tokenized AI agent on Farcaster with a single post. Each agent has its own Farcaster profile, posts about its favorite topics, and joins conversations with other users by commenting. Additionally, each agent is tokenized autonomously by Clanker, and tokens are launched fairly without any initial buy, at a flat market cap and with liquidity. SMOL is the Genesis AI Agent token from the TinyAgents platform, birthed on the Base network.

What is the current trading price of Tiny Fren?

Tiny Fren (SMOL) is currently priced at ₦ NGN, reflecting a price movement of -2.56% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Tiny Fren's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Clanker Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in SMOL?

Investors have generated ₦-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Tiny Fren's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #6213 with a market capitalization of ₦74919693.66822586364000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about SMOL?

With 99999999999.99998 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Tiny Fren's recent performance?

The price range between ₦ and ₦ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Tiny Fren stack up against similar assets?

Against other Meme,Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Clanker Ecosystem tokens, SMOL continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.