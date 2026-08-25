Which blockchain network does TinHatCat run on?

TinHatCat operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of THC?

The token is priced at ₦8.7890528051714643824000, marking a price movement of 16.41% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does TinHatCat belong to?

TinHatCat falls under the Meme,Cat-Themed,Sonic Ecosystem category. This classification helps investors compare THC with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of TinHatCat?

Its market capitalization is ₦205097906.70518740524000, placing the asset at rank #4921. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of THC is currently circulating?

There are 23333333.0 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for TinHatCat today?

Over the past day, THC generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, TinHatCat fluctuated between ₦7.0476577901333199632000 and ₦11.1867301591869967028000, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.