Timeswap is the first oracleless lending/borrowing protocol that enables the creation of money markets for any ERC-20 tokens. It offers fixed interest lending and borrowing, non-liquidatable loans, isolated risk profiles, and more.

What is today's price of Timeswap (TIME)?

The live price is ₦, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of --%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of TIME are in circulation?

The circulating supply of TIME is 350000000.0, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own Timeswap?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of TIME across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of Timeswap today?

The market capitalization stands at ₦152404655.89921847412000, positioning Timeswap at rank #4601 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is TIME being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₦-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of Timeswap?

The recent price movement of --% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Automated Market Maker (AMM),Arbitrum Ecosystem,Multicoin Capital Portfolio,DeFiance Capital Portfolio,Hyperliquid Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.