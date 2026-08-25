What is TIME about?

TimeCoin is your timely ticket into the world of crypto, designed for those who value precision and punctuality in their investments. Whether you missed out on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or any other groundbreaking token, TimeCoin ensures you are always on time with your investments.

What makes TIME unique?

Key Features: $TIMECOIN: Our token, $TIME, is all about being on time. It thrives on timely deals and precise market entries. Anti-Manipulation: Designed to resist market manipulations, ensuring fair and transparent transactions. Time-Limited Deals: Offers exclusive, time-sensitive opportunities for maximum gains. Top Listings: Ensures timely top listings on both decentralized and centralized exchanges. Strategic Partnerships: Collaborates with key partners and KOLs to enhance market presence. Controlled Supply: Our presale is strictly limited by quantity, time, and entry options. Clear Timelines: Every event is planned within a specific timeframe, giving investors clarity and confidence.

Which blockchain network does TIME run on?

TIME operates on the -- network, which defines how transactions are processed, the speed of confirmations, and overall security. The chain also determines compatibility with wallets, dApps, and smart contract standards.

What is the current price of TIME?

The token is priced at ₦, marking a price movement of 2.37% over the last 24 hours. Price updates are aggregated from leading global exchanges in real time.

What category does TIME belong to?

TIME falls under the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme category. This classification helps investors compare TIME with similar assets in the same sector, such as DeFi, meme, Layer-1, Layer-2, or AI tokens.

What is the market capitalization of TIME?

Its market capitalization is ₦119319617.25724586784000, placing the asset at rank #5634. Market cap provides a broad measure of size, adoption, and investor confidence.

How much supply of TIME is currently circulating?

There are 465303773505.2366 tokens circulating in the market. This amount directly influences supply-demand balance, price discovery, and inflation expectations.

How active is trading for TIME today?

Over the past day, TIME generated ₦-- in trading volume. Strong volume often indicates heightened market interest or reactions to recent news.

How does the price today compare to recent highs and lows?

Within the last 24 hours, TIME fluctuated between ₦ and ₦, giving traders insight into short-term volatility and potential breakout zones.