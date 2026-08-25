Introduction to Tim Cheese He's Tim Cheese, and he killed John Pork. This is his story, a story that began with a single day and a single act. The day he snuck up behind John Pork, a moment that would change everything. Many think they know the story, but the truth is far more complex. John Pork was never supposed to exist, and he believed himself to be untouchable, a legend in his own right. However, legends are fleeting, and all it took was one message to seal his fate. With one shot, a legend was erased. John Pork was more than just a pig; he was a problem that needed to be addressed. His death was only the beginning, as others like Pengu, Marvin, and Agent 5.5 are next on the list. The question remains: who's next, and are those watching truly safe now that John Pork is dead?

What is the current market price of Tim Cheese?

Tim Cheese is valued at ₦, moving 5.56% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does TIM have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of TIM. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is Tim Cheese on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of TIM?

The circulating supply stands at 999221209.471964, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for Tim Cheese?

Tim Cheese generated ₦-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does TIM perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, TIM's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.