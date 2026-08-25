Tim Price Today

The live Tim (TIM) price today is $ 0, with a 0.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current TIM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per TIM.

Tim currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 13,708.57, with a circulating supply of 799.96M TIM. During the last 24 hours, TIM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, TIM moved +0.93% in the last hour and +30.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Tim (TIM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.71K$ 13.71K $ 13.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.71K$ 13.71K $ 13.71K Circulation Supply 799.96M 799.96M 799.96M Total Supply 799,959,429.0 799,959,429.0 799,959,429.0

The current Market Cap of Tim is $ 13.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TIM is 799.96M, with a total supply of 799959429.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.71K.